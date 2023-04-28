THUNDER BAY – News – A 39-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested in Thunder Bay and is now facing charges related to drug trafficking. The arrest occurred on Thursday afternoon after Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit were called to a residential address on Blucher Avenue to investigate reports of an unwanted male on the premises.

Upon arrival, the officers identified the unwanted person as the Toronto man and discovered that he was potentially involved in drug trafficking. The police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia from the scene.

Keegan LEE, 39, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The accused was taken to TBPS headquarters and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He has been released with conditions and is expected to appear in court in the future.