UPDATE: All roadways closed following this morning’s MVC involving a pedestrian on May Street have been reopened.

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – To allow the police to conduct an investigation into a motor vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian, the public is requested to avoid the area of May Street and Cummings. May Street is currently closed off between Leith and Cumming Streets.

Reports of a vehicle colliding with a woman in the early hours of Friday, April 28, prompted the dispatch of police, fire and paramedics to the intersection of May and Cumming Streets. The responders found the vehicle involved in the incident at the location, along with an injured woman.

The woman was taken to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for assessment and treatment of her injuries.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit is now participating in the ongoing investigation.

At present, there are no further details available. Additional media updates will be provided as they become accessible.