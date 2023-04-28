THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Phyliss TURTLE, a 31-year-old Indigenous woman.

She was last seen in the 900 block of Georgina Bay in the afternoon of Thursday, April 27. She was expected to return at about 3:15 p.m.

She is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’5” tall with a heavy build. She has long black hair, often worn in a bun, and brown eyes. She sometimes wears glasses.

Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information about this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.