THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) was called to the Limbrick social housing townhouse complex on Limbrick Street in Northwood at around 7:30 pm on April 27, 2023, following reports of a structural fire.

The first pumper crew to arrive discovered a working fire on the second floor of a central townhouse unit. They swiftly brought the fire under control, but it was later discovered that the fire had spread to a significant portion of the attic area of the entire residential complex.

An aerial ladder truck was dispatched to the scene to access the roof and attic area for firefighting, and the fire was promptly contained.

Initial estimates suggest that the townhouse complex suffered damages worth $200,000.

The incident required the attention of 30 firefighters, seven pumper trucks, and two aerial ladder trucks. Thankfully, there were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters involved in the operation.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by TBFR.