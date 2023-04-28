Thunder Bay – News – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued a community safety alert in response to a concerning rise in drug overdose cases. The police have observed an increase in drug overdose cases that require medical attention or hospitalization, in conjunction with reports from healthcare workers. Although there are no available statistics, frontline police and healthcare workers have noted that street drugs with higher toxicity levels may be in circulation.

It is recommended that anyone who consumes narcotics should never do so alone and should always have someone with them who can provide assistance in case of an emergency. It is also important to have Naloxone kits readily available. It is essential that anyone who has been treated for an overdose seeks medical attention, even if they appear to have fully recovered.

It is important to note that Naloxone may not always be effective in reversing the effects of a drug overdose and using narcotics always comes with significant safety risks.

If you are concerned about drugs being sold in your community, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. If you are worried about coming forward to the police, it is recommended that you speak with a trusted family member or friend who may be able to assist you.