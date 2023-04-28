THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Remaining sedentary at a desk for prolonged periods can have a negative impact on both your physical and mental health. However, there are simple practices that you can integrate into your workday to help you stay healthy, active, and content. Here are seven healthy office habits to consider adopting:

Take Frequent Breaks – Regular breaks are essential to give you a chance to stretch, move around, or take a brief walk outdoors. Extended periods of sitting can lead to soreness and stiffness, so aim to take a five-minute break every hour. Mini-Workouts – Incorporating brief workouts into your day can help you stay energized and active. Try doing desk push-ups or calf raises during breaks! Stay Hydrated – Maintaining hydration is crucial to sustain energy levels and avoid headaches. Keep a water bottle at your desk and consume at least 8-10 cups of water throughout the day. Stretch – Remaining in one position for an extended period can cause muscle tension and stiffness. Dedicate a few minutes to stretch your neck, shoulders, and back regularly to minimize tension and enhance circulation. Ensure Good Posture – Practicing good posture while seated at your desk can help alleviate back and neck pain. Kinesiology tape can provide support and muscle feedback to assist in achieving optimal posture. Take a Lunch Break – Skipping lunch or eating at your desk can lead to unhealthy eating habits and overeating later in the day. Step away from your desk to enjoy a nutritious meal and recharge. Adequate Sleep – Getting sufficient, restful sleep is crucial for optimal health and productivity. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night and refrain from using electronic devices before bedtime.

By integrating these healthy office habits into your workday, you can enhance your physical and mental well-being, alleviate stress and tension, and boost productivity. Remember to prioritize self-care, and your workday will become more rewarding and fulfilling.