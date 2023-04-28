THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The family of Joseph Alexander (Alex or AJ) Lawson has relaunched the search for their father, who has been missing since November 2022, and are appealing to members of the public for any information on his whereabouts.

“We are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout. November 27 is still the last confirmed sighting of our dad, and he has been missing for far too long. Please check your yards, your boats, buildings, and all areas of private property. If you have any tips, please come forward. We need your help and desperately want to find our father,” said Kimberly Lawson, the daughter of Alex Lawson.

Alex Lawson, 65, was last seen in the 200 block of Madeline Street. He is described as 5’6” tall with a medium build, with long and straight grey hair, brown eyes, and likely facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured North Face puffer jacket with a dark upper area, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Family members and volunteer search teams from Lac Seul First Nation and Mishkeegogamang First Nation arrived in the city this week.

“Joseph Alex Lawson has been missing since November 27. Police in Thunder Bay and Winnipeg have investigated many leads and we appreciate their efforts. The initial search lasted about 40 days and we’ll continue to support all search efforts. Thank you for your continued assistance and prayers. We implore the people of Thunder Bay to keep their eyes open and come forward immediately with any information. Meegwetch to the volunteers who are working so hard to find him. We will support them and continue to pray for Alex, his family, and their communities,” said Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum.

Volunteers are welcome to assist the search and donations of food and water are being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at 515 Syndicate Avenue North between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or contact Kimberly at 807-629-4069.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at (807) 684-1200, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.