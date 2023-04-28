TORONTO – SPORTS – It was a thrilling Game 5 in Toronto as the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Maple Leafs, fighting for their playoff lives. And boy, did they deliver! The Lightning came out with fire in their eyes, determined to keep their playoff hopes alive.”

Nicholas Paul said it best, “I think that was an answer tonight. Even after the last couple of games when we let it slip, we knew we were coming to Toronto, we’re winning this and we’re taking it back home.”

Michael Eyssimont and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves, including a crucial stop on a breakaway by Mitchell Marner in the third period. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper praised Vasilevskiy, ‘His name has come up a lot for various reasons over the last couple of days, and I think he proved he could handle the high shots.”

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, with John Tavares recording two assists. Despite the loss, Rielly remained confident, ‘We’re just confident with our group. We’re here for a reason, we play good hockey, we beat them in this series and can do it again.”

Eyssimont put the Lightning up 2-1 in the second period with his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal, and Paul ended a 30-game goal drought, scoring the third goal for the Lightning. Matthews cut it to a one-goal game, but Alex Killorn sealed the deal with an empty-net goal, securing the 4-2 victory for the Lightning.

The series now shifts back to Tampa Bay for a pivotal Game 6. Who will come out on top and take the lead in this best-of-7 series? One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a game you won’t want to miss.