Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning for the region.

Thunder Bay

Good morning Thunder Bay! It looks like you’re in for a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise today. The clouds are rolling in, but don’t worry, they’re not bringing the thunder (yet). There’s a 30% chance of showers this morning, which may increase to a 70% chance later on. So, bring an umbrella if you’re stepping out today! The temperature is expected to reach a high of 6 degrees, so make sure you dress warmly. And don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV index is at a moderate 4 today.

Later tonight, the clouds will stick around with a 70% chance of rain showers changing to a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 2 degrees, so you might want to grab a cozy blanket for movie night.

Stay dry and stay warm, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances! It looks like the clouds have come to town today, but they might bring a little bit of rain with them too. There’s a 30% chance of showers, so be sure to bring an umbrella just in case. Despite the clouds, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 9 degrees, so it’s not all bad news. And don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV index is at a moderate 4 today.

Later tonight, the clouds will stick around with a 30% chance of showers. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 2 degrees, so make sure to bundle up if you’re venturing out.

Stay dry and warm, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good morning Dryden and Vermilion Bay! It looks like you’re in for a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise today. The clouds are hanging around, but don’t worry, they might bring a little bit of precipitation with them. There’s a 30% chance of flurries this morning, which may change to a 30% chance of rain showers later on. The fog patches will be dissipating this morning, so visibility should improve.

The wind will be coming from the northeast at 20 km/h, but it will become light near noon. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 10 degrees, but with the wind chill it might feel like minus 8 this morning, so make sure to dress warmly. And don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV index is at a moderate 5 today.

Later tonight, the clouds will stick around with a 30% chance of flurries before morning. The temperature will drop to a low of zero, so you might want to grab a cozy blanket for movie night.

Kenora

Good morning Kenora! It looks like you’re in for a cloudy day, with a chance of some fog patches developing early this morning. But don’t worry, they should dissipate by the morning, leaving you with a clearer view. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 10 degrees, so it’s not all bad news. And don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV index is at a moderate 4 today.

Later tonight, the clouds will start to clear up and it will become partly cloudy. There’s a 30% chance of showers overnight, so make sure to bring an umbrella just in case. The temperature will drop to a low of zero, so you might want to grab a cozy blanket for movie night.

Sandy Lake

Good morning Sandy Lake! It looks like you’re in for a mix of sun and clouds today. The sun will break through the clouds for a little bit, so make sure to take advantage of it and get outside for a bit! The wind will be up to 15 km/h, so it might feel a bit chilly, with a wind chill of minus 8 this morning. And don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV index is at a moderate 4 today. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 8 degrees.

Later tonight, a few clouds will stick around but it will still be mostly clear. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, with a wind chill of minus 7 overnight. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 3, so make sure to bundle up if you’re venturing out.