THNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a disturbance involving a weapon in the 200-block area of Picton Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26th.

Police report that a female suspect was brandishing a knife while attempting to fight, chase, and threatening to kill others in the area. When police arrived, they located a female who matched the description they were provided, and as they began to investigate, the suspect assaulted one of the responding officers.

The woman was taken into custody and later identified as 24-year-old Marcella Anderson, hailing from Kasabonika Lake First Nations.

During the investigation, police discovered that Anderson had approached four young victims, aged between eight and 13 years old, while wielding an object resembling a knife.

The suspect then proceeded to wave the weapon at the children and chased them towards the 300-block of Windsor Street, dropping her weapon in the process. She attempted to grab another weapon, in this case, a pair of barbeque tongs, but police arrived and intervened. Anderson has since been charged with Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm x 4, Assault with a Weapon x 4, and Assault Peace Officer.

She appeared in Thunder Bay bail court on Thursday, April 27, where she was released on conditions and given a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.