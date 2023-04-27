kAKABEKA FALLS – NEWS – The Ontario government is investing $389,000 in infrastructure improvements at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park. A new and improved viewing platform and boardwalk will offer visitors unparalleled views of the province’s second tallest waterfall, the historic Kaministiquia River and gorge below.

“Our world-class system of provincial parks is one of Ontario’s greatest strengths, providing recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

“This investment in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park will help enhance the visitor experience and encourage more Ontarians to visit and explore this beautiful park in Northern Ontario — a truly must-see natural wonder.”

Visitors can enjoy the view of Kakabeka Falls which has a drop of 40 metres (130 feet) from one of the eight viewing platforms surrounding the falls, offering an accessible viewing area for visitors of all ages and abilities.

The platform also includes interpretive signage, providing the history and ecology of the park, as well as the important role the waterfall plays in the local ecosystem. Kakabeka Falls is one of the province’s most popular natural attractions, drawing on average 200,000 visitors annually to the park from around the world to witness the power and beauty of the falls. The park also offers cross-country skiing, hiking trails and camping.

“Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park is a unique Northern Ontario attraction that brings tourists from around the world and boosts the local economy – that is why ensuring a once-in-a-lifetime experience for every visitor is so important,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “By upgrading the viewing platform, we are able to offer visitors an immersive, made-in-Ontario experience for all.”

“By making investments in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, we are ensuring an enhanced experience for visitors while supporting the North’s diverse tourism sector,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

“Northern Ontario presents a unique opportunity for tourism, and I am confident that the 200,000 guests who visit the park annually will enjoy the new and improved space to the fullest.”

This project is part of a $41.7 million investment over two years to upgrade and maintain Ontario Parks infrastructure to continue to ensure a modern and enjoyable parks experience.