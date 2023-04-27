Globally, nearly 2.8 million new cases of COVID-19 and over 16 000 deaths were reported in the last 28 days (27 March to 23 April 2023), a decrease of 23% and 36%, respectively, compared to the previous 28 days (27 February to 26 March 2023).

Contrary to the overall trend, increases in reported cases and deaths continued to be seen in the South-East Asia and Eastern Mediterranean regions and in several individual countries elsewhere.

As of 23 April 2023, over 764 million confirmed cases and over 6.9 million deaths have been reported globally.

Protecting Your Family from COVID-19

Protecting yourself and your family from COVID-19 is crucial in preventing the spread of the virus. With the current pandemic situation, it is essential to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones. Here are some guidelines to follow to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19.

Firstly, make sure to practice good hygiene by frequently washing your hands with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, countertops, and electronic devices regularly. By practicing good hygiene, you reduce the risk of coming into contact with the virus and prevent its spread.

Secondly, wear a mask when out in public places, especially when in close proximity to others. Masks provide an added layer of protection by preventing droplets from spreading into the air when talking, coughing, or sneezing. They also help to prevent you from touching your face and mouth, which can potentially lead to infection.

Thirdly, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others outside your household. Avoid large gatherings, and if possible, opt for virtual meetings instead of in-person gatherings. By limiting contact with others, you reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Lastly, get vaccinated when it is available to you. Vaccines are an essential tool in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and can protect you and those around you. Consult with your doctor or healthcare provider to determine which vaccine is best for you.

In conclusion, protecting yourself and your family from COVID-19 requires a collective effort from everyone. By following these guidelines, you can reduce the risk of infection and help prevent the spread of the virus. Stay informed and follow the recommendations of your local health department to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.