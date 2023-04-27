Thunder Bay – Weather – There are some fog advisories out this morning across parts of western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Good morning Thunder Bay! The snow is packing up its bags and heading out this morning, so wave goodbye as you step outside. But don’t put your umbrellas away just yet! There’s a 30% chance of drizzle late this morning and a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon, so keep them handy.

We’re expecting about 2 to 4 cm of snowfall, so if you’re feeling ambitious, you could make a mini snowman or a snowball for a quick snowball fight before it melts away.

Winds will be east at 20 km/h, but they’ll become light early this morning, so hold onto your hats as you head out. The high for today will be around 8 degrees, so it’s not quite t-shirt weather yet, but we’ll get there eventually.

As we head into the evening, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers changing to a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. The low will be around zero, so make sure to snuggle up with a warm blanket and a cup of cocoa.

That’s all for now, Thunder Bay! Stay dry and stay warm!

Fort Frances

There is a Fog Advisory in Effect.

Hello Fort Frances! It looks like today will be a bit of a mixed bag. The morning will start off with some fog patches, but they’ll dissipate by mid-morning. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, but we’ll have a 30% chance of drizzle, which will turn into a 40% chance of showers around noon. So, it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy if you’re planning to head out.

The wind will be west at 20 km/h early this afternoon, so hold onto your hats as you step outside. The high for today will be around 11 degrees, so it’s not quite shorts weather yet, but we’re getting there. The UV index will be 5, which is moderate, so it’s still a good idea to wear sunscreen if you plan on spending time outside.

As we head into the evening, the sky will become partly cloudy, and we’ll have a 40% chance of showers. The low will be around minus 1, so it’s a good idea to bundle up if you’re heading out.

That’s all for now, Fort Frances! Stay dry and stay warm!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Fog Advisory in Effect for Dryden region.

Hello Dryden and Vermilion Bay! It looks like today will be a cloudy day, with a 30% chance of drizzle changing to a 40% chance of showers around noon. We’ll also have some fog patches dissipating in the morning, so take it slow if you’re driving.

The high for today will be around 9 degrees, so it’s still a bit chilly outside. The UV index will be 3, which is moderate, so it’s still a good idea to wear sunscreen if you plan on spending time outside.

As we head into the evening, it’ll remain cloudy, and we’ll have a 40% chance of showers. The wind will pick up to around 15 km/h, so make sure to hold onto your hats. The low for tonight will be around minus 2, with a wind chill of minus 5, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out.

That’s all for now, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Stay dry and stay warm!

Kenora

Fog Advisory in Effect.

Hello Kenora! It looks like today will be a cloudy day, with a 30% chance of drizzle changing to a 40% chance of showers around noon. We’ll also have some fog dissipating in the morning, so take it easy if you’re driving.

The high for today will be around 9 degrees, so it’s still a bit chilly outside. The UV index will be 3, which is moderate, so it’s still a good idea to wear sunscreen if you plan on spending time outside.

As we head into the evening, it’ll remain mainly cloudy, and we’ll have a 40% chance of showers. The wind will pick up to around 15 km/h, so make sure to hold onto your hats. The low for tonight will be around minus 2, with a wind chill of minus 5, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out.

That’s all for now, Kenora! Stay dry and stay warm!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Lance Matthews reporting.

Hello Wasaho Cree Nation! It looks like today will be a cloudy day, with a 40% chance of light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. We’ll also have some fog patches dissipating early in the morning, so take it easy if you’re driving.

The wind will pick up to around 15 km/h, and the high for today will be around plus 1 degree, but with a wind chill of minus 9 in the morning, it’ll feel much colder. The UV index will be 3, which is moderate, so it’s still a good idea to wear sunscreen if you plan on spending time outside.

As we head into the evening, it’ll remain cloudy, with the wind still up to around 15 km/h. The low for tonight will be around minus 4, with a wind chill near minus 7, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out.

That’s all for now, Wasaho Cree Nation! Stay warm and stay safe!