CALGARY – NEWS – A pilot project in Calgary is helping to make the city’s downtown core safer according to Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services.

“I am pleased to see Alberta Sheriffs have hit the ground running with their CPS partners to improve the safety of people who live in Calgary’s downtown core, work there, or visit to shop and dine out. This shows that having more boots on the ground patrolling the streets makes a difference, as law enforcement officers can immediately step in to stop illegal activity as it’s happening. We will do whatever it takes to keep our streets safe,” stated Minister Ellis.

Mark Neufeld, Chief Constable of the Calgary Police Service, welcomed the sheriffs and said, “The Alberta Sheriffs who have joined our beat teams have been a welcome addition to our organization and the downtown community. We have heard many reports of officers being thanked by citizens for their presence and ongoing work to establish safe public spaces within our core.”

Farooq Sheikh, Chief of Alberta Sheriffs, expressed pride in their work for the community, saying, “Every Alberta Sheriff signs up to help protect Albertans, whether they live in a small town or a big city like Calgary. I’m proud of the work we have done for this community so far, and I look forward to even more successes in the coming weeks.”

The sheriffs and Calgary police will evaluate the pilot project using data and feedback from the community about perceptions of safety before deciding on any next steps.

Examples of community policing during the pilot: