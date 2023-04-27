THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario government has launched an interactive map to help residents and businesses track the progress of provincially funded high-speed internet projects across the province. The map allows users to search by address, community or municipality, providing project details such as construction status and the internet service providers responsible for delivering reliable high-speed internet to underserved areas.

According to Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma, the tool will provide Ontarians with the latest information on the government’s efforts to provide reliable high-speed internet access to every community in the province by 2025. The government has invested almost $4 billion in the project, which is the largest single investment in high-speed internet by any Canadian government.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson has praised the map, saying it will “Enable Ontarians to track the status of broadband infrastructure projects in their community and across the province with confidence”.

Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford said the map shows the government’s commitment to improving access to high-speed internet in rural communities, while President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Colin Best described high-speed internet as a “game changer” for communities, offering access to a world of opportunities.

Ontario has already finalized agreements worth more than $2.3 billion for almost 200 high-speed internet and cellular projects across the province, and the government has announced the internet service providers for 14 high-speed internet projects that will receive over $8.4 million in provincial funding through the Improving Connectivity for Ontario program. These projects, featured on the map, will bring reliable high-speed internet access to over 11,000 homes and businesses across the province.