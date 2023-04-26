Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay police officer is facing a charge of assault after allegedly attacking a 61-year-old individual. The incident is being investigated by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is responsible for investigating incidents involving police officers that have resulted in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe a Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officer committed a criminal offence in November of 2022.

The SIU state in a media statement that in the early morning hours of November 8, 2022, there was an interaction between a TBPS officer and a 61-year-old man on Oliver Road near the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. When the man later went to hospital, he was diagnosed with serious injuries.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Constable Ryan Dougherty has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code.

Constable Dougherty is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 125 Brodie Street North in Thunder Bay on May 23, 2023.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is cooperating fully with the SIU in its investigation, and the police chief has stated that the Service takes these types of allegations very seriously.

“We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of professional conduct and accountability for all members of the Thunder Bay Police Service,” said the police chief.

The 61-year-old victim is reportedly recovering from the alleged assault, and the SIU is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information they may have.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is reminding the public that the officer involved in the incident is innocent until proven guilty and that the SIU’s investigation will determine the facts of the case. The Service also says that it will take any necessary steps to ensure that the officer involved is held accountable for their actions, if the allegations are proven to be true.