Thunder Bay – Living – Reservations for slips at the Thunder Bay Marina are now open, as the Marina gears up to open for the season on May 15. The Marina offers a variety of slip sizes to accommodate vessels of all sizes, and a range of amenities, including fuel (gas and diesel), potable water, pump-outs, showers, washrooms, and more.

Friendly staff are available to assist boaters daily from 9 am to 9 pm, seasonally. “At the Thunder Bay Marina, boaters not only have a secure place to park their boat and enjoy Lake Superior, but they also have easy access to waterfront activities, food, and events, all with unparalleled access to the lake,” notes Cory Halvorsen, Manager of Parks and Open Spaces. “Our services are top-notch, and our slips are in high demand, so don’t wait; call the boathouse and reserve your spot today.”

To learn more about slip rentals and available amenities, please contact the Marina Boathouse at 807-345-2741, or visit www.thunderbay.ca/marina.