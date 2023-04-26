THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Due to the late snowfall this year and the possibility of further snowfall, the City of Thunder Bay has postponed the official opening of the bike lanes, which usually takes place on May 1 after the completion of street sweeping operations.

The City is keeping a close eye on the weather conditions and will provide a public update once the bike lanes are clear and ready for use.

When the sweeping has been carried out and the bike lanes opened, on-street parking restrictions that affect designated bike lanes will be enforced.

As the weather warms up, more cyclists are taking to the roads, and drivers are reminded to be aware and considerate of riders, slowing down and moving over for bikes.

Bike lanes are a crucial part of the City’s Active Transportation Network, which aims to create a healthy, vibrant, and equitable community. Active transportation has numerous benefits, including increasing personal health and well-being, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and lowering household travel expenses.

For more information about Thunder Bay’s Active Transportation Network, please visit www.thunderbay.ca/activetransportation.