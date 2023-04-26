THUNDER BAY, ON: Northern Ontario Angels and Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre are thrilled to announce the upcoming Venture Thunder Bay event. Taking place on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 6pm-9:00 pm, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Thunder Bay, this entrepreneurial event promises to be an exciting evening filled with opportunities to network, learn and be inspired.

“We are thrilled to co-host this event that will foster innovation and empower entrepreneurs in our region. The evening will not only showcase local innovators pitching their businesses to investors, but also inspire attendees with a remarkable keynote speaker. We are committed to providing the innovative companies with the necessary support to secure the required funding needed for growth and success. Private angel investment can be a critical component to accelerating these companies,” says Judy Sander, Interim Executive Director of the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.

The keynote speaker for the event, sponsored by Thunder Bay Hydraulics will be Shannon Ferguson, Co-Founder & CEO of tech startup FanSaves and the co-host of the Living the Startup Podcast. She says, “I am honoured to be the keynote speaker at Venture Thunder Bay and share my experience on the non-linear journey of entrepreneurship. Peaks and valleys are an inevitable part of the journey, and it’s important to embrace them and use them to our advantage. I am also excited to share my experience in securing investment for FanSaves and offer insights on how to navigate the fundraising process. It’s a crucial step in any startup’s journey, and I hope to inspire and empower fellow entrepreneurs to pursue their fundraising goals with confidence.”

In addition to Shannon’s keynote, the event will feature a lineup of Entrepreneurial Pitches, where selected companies will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to an enthusiastic audience. The event will also have a cash bar, appetizers, and opportunities for attendees to meet with investors and entrepreneurs, learn about their products and services, and network with like-minded individuals.

Ian Lane, Executive Director of the Northern Ontario Angels, shared his excitement about the event, saying, “Venture Thunder Bay is a great opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs, and partners in the innovation ecosystem to connect, learn, and gain valuable insights into the startup world. We are thrilled to be hosting this event with our partners at Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre and look forward to seeing the innovative ideas and businesses that will be showcased.”

Admission for Venture Thunder Bay is priced at $20.00 + Tax for individual tickets, and $15.00 + Tax for Thunder Bay Chamber Members. If you are a Chamber Member, please contact the organizers for a promo code to receive your discount. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite through this link VENTURE THUNDER BAY Tickets, Thu, 11 May 2023 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite

Thank you to the sponsors of Venture Thunder Bay: FedNor, NOHFC, BDO Canada LLP, Firedog Communications, Thunder Bay Hydraulics, Bereskin & Parr LLP, NADF, Lakehead University, Ingenuity, Confederation College and PARO. We appreciate your support and partnership. If you are interested in being a sponsor of this event, please contact Kimberley Wahamaa-Deschenes for more information.