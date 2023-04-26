The current economic climate is making it tough for just about everyone. Bills are going up and wages tend to stay the same. With everything else that has happened – and is still happening – around the world, life is tough for a lot of people right now.

That’s why the news that French soccer star Kylian Mbappe donated his World Cup earnings to a charity that helps provide sports sessions for children with disabilities was so well-received. These elite athletes regularly appear on top best online sportsbook, but their altruism sometimes gets missed by the media. We thought it would be a good idea to highlight five athletes that are giving something back at a time when it is most needed.

Russell Wilson

Wilson made the move to Denver this season after playing at the top level in Seattle for years. His performances on the field have been legendary, but what he has done off the field has been just as impressive. Wilson is known as one of the most altruistic players in the NFL and is joined by his wife, singer Ciara, at many charitable events.

Sometimes just the appearance of an elite sports star can make a person’s day though. That is especially true during the holiday season, so Wilson and Ciara visiting a children’s hospital in his new home state of Colorado means a lot. They gave out presents and joined in Christmas songs to make some kids very happy.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq may have stepped off the court a few years ago now but he is still larger than life on television and a hero to many – young and old. At one point he was the best player in the NBA but he has always used his platform to help others, and that hasn’t changed now that he has gotten a little older.

The NBA Hall of Famer hosted his 21st annual Shaq-a-Claus at the end of last year. He basically took over a Boys & Girls Club in Georgia, giving out presents to the children and attracting big money sponsorship to provide some of his fans that don’t have as much to celebrate a day that they will never forget.

Neymar Jr.

Like a lot of top sports stars, Neymar Jr. sometimes attracts criticism for his on-field antics and the way he acts away from soccer too. This young man – with a lot of money – has been verbally attacked for his showmanship and the way he dresses. But, what is not as well known is how he helps others.

Athletes are sometimes accused of not knowing what is going on outside their celebrity bubble but Neymar Jr. has provided funds and grown awareness of a number of global issues. As well as helping build education and sports complexes, he has raised money to provide clean water in Brazil – and campaigned against the Ebola disease.

Figure 2 Charitable work has helped children all over the world

Cristiano Ronaldo

The arguments over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest soccer player on the planet will rumble on for a while yet, even after he joined Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr this year. But he is another top star whose sometimes ostentatious lifestyle has given his critics fuel to attack him.

What doesn’t attract as many newspaper headlines is how much work he has done for charitable organizations. He has donated large amounts of money for a cancer program in his native Portugal, as well as campaigning for a number of groups fighting poverty and hunger around the world.

Serena Williams

Although Serena Williams has now retired from tennis, at her peak she was simply unbeatable and the best in the world. She has been mentioned as an inspiration for countless players all over the world and she has said that she wants to evolve away from tennis, helping more people.

It is not as though that help is starting now though. Throughout her career, Williams campaigned for a number of organizations. She has helped children in Nepal and Indonesia go to school, as well as providing fully funded scholarships for children in the US. Like everyone on this list, she has used her platform to give something back to those less fortunate.