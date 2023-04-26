Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay

Good morning Thunder Bay! It’s shaping up to be a sunny day, but don’t let that fool you – it’s still pretty chilly out there. With a high of 6 degrees and a wind chill of minus 10 this morning, you might want to grab that extra sweater before heading out.

As we move into the afternoon, the sun will be playing peek-a-boo with some clouds, so be prepared for a mix of sun and cloud. The wind will be picking up too, becoming south 20 km/h later in the day.

Tonight, the skies will be clear at first, but then things will take a turn. Increasing cloudiness will give way to snow before morning, with about 2 cm expected to accumulate locally. The winds will die down a bit, becoming light early in the evening. However, the temperatures will drop, with a low of minus 1 degrees.

So, Thunder Bay, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts and don’t forget to bundle up for the chilly weather. And get ready to wake up to a winter wonderland tomorrow morning!

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances! It looks like we’re in for a bright and sunny day, but don’t let that fool you – it’s still a bit chilly out there. With a high of 10 degrees and a wind chill of minus 7 this morning, you might want to keep that sweater on for a little while longer.

As we move into the late morning, the wind will pick up a bit, becoming south 20 km/h. So, hold onto your hats folks, it might get a little breezy out there.

As for tonight, things will take a turn. The rain will move in, changing to a few flurries or rain showers after midnight. Fog patches will also be developing before morning, so take it slow if you’re out and about. The winds will also be quite gusty, reaching up to 40 km/h before dying down to light winds near midnight. The low for tonight will be plus 2 degrees.

So, Fort Frances, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts and brace yourself for some rain and snow later tonight. And don’t forget to keep warm and stay safe on the roads!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good morning Dryden and Vermilion Bay! It’s a beautiful day out there, with the sun shining bright. However, it’s still a bit chilly, with a high of 10 degrees and a wind chill of minus 6 this morning. So, make sure to bundle up if you’re heading outside.

As we move into the afternoon, we can expect a mix of sun and cloud. The wind will also pick up, becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon.

However, things will start to change as we head into the evening. Clouds will move in, and we can expect some rain showers to begin later in the evening. After midnight, the precipitation will change to periods of snow or rain, with a local snowfall amount of 2 cm expected. The winds will also die down, becoming light after midnight. The low for tonight will be plus 1 degree.

So, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, and be prepared for some rain and snow later tonight. And don’t forget to keep warm and stay dry!

Kenora

Good morning Kenora! It’s a beautiful day out there, with the sun shining bright. However, it’s still a bit chilly, with a high of 10 degrees and a wind chill of minus 8 this morning. So, make sure to bundle up if you’re heading outside.

As we move into the late morning, the wind will pick up, becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Hold onto your hats folks, it might get a little breezy out there.

As we move into the afternoon, we can expect a mix of sun and cloud. The wind will continue to gust, so make sure to hold onto any loose items you might have with you.

However, things will start to change as we head into the evening. Clouds will move in, and we can expect some rain showers to begin later in the evening. After midnight, the precipitation will change to a few flurries or rain showers, with fog patches developing before morning. The winds will also die down, becoming light late in the evening. The low for tonight will be plus 1 degree.

So, Kenora, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, and be prepared for some rain and snow later tonight. And don’t forget to hold onto your hats and stay safe on the roads!

Sachigo Lake

Good morning Sachigo Lake! It’s a beautiful day out there, with plenty of sunshine. However, it’s still a bit chilly, with a high of 9 degrees and a wind chill of minus 9 this morning. So, make sure to bundle up if you’re heading outside.

As we move into the late morning, the wind will pick up, becoming southeast 20 km/h. So, hold onto your hats folks, it might get a little breezy out there.

As we move into the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy. The wind will also die down, becoming light early in the evening. However, the temperatures will drop, with a low of minus 4 degrees and a wind chill of minus 8 overnight.

So, Sachigo Lake, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, but make sure to keep warm in the chilly temperatures. And don’t forget to bundle up for the colder temperatures overnight!