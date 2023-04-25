Business Excellence Awards, Charles Carter Lifetime Business Achievement Award and Honourary Membership To Be Presented

THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 29th Annual Business Excellence Awards on Wednesday, May 3 at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. The event is proudly presented by BELL.

Sixty-one (61) business and individual contenders have been nominated for awards in the following categories:

Business Excellence Awards (Small, Medium, Large)

New Business Excellence

Looking Good

Not For Profit Excellence

Quality of Life

GameChanger

Clean, Green and Beautiful

Customer Service

Young Entrepreneur

Business Person of the Year

The evening will also feature two special award presentations.

Uli Walther will receive the Chamber’s highest honour, the Charles J Carter Lifetime Business Achievement Award, in recognition of outstanding achievement in business excellence, leadership, and community service. On learning of the honour, Mr. Walther commented, “As a proud member of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce I am thankful to this organization which gave us the basis for successful business opportunities throughout North America and the world.”

Hanna Pattyson will be presented an Honourary Membership, in recognition of her service to the Chamber Membership. “I am honoured and greatly appreciate this acknowledgement of my contributions to the Chamber over the 31 years I was part of the Chamber Administration.” says Mrs. Pattyson. “Thank you very much to the Past Chairs and Board of Directors for choosing me to receive an Honourary Membership.”

The evening will begin at 5:30 pm with a welcome reception with award presentations beginning at 6:30 pm.