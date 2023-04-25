In a move that’s sure to thrill golf fans across Latin America, Canada, and the United States, the PGA TOUR has announced the creation of a new, unified tour. Say goodbye to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada, and say hello to PGA TOUR Americas!

Starting in February 2024, PGA TOUR Americas will feature 16 events, taking place from February through September. The tour will be intensely competitive, with the top 10 finishers on the season-long points list earning Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.

According to Alex Baldwin, who oversees PGA TOUR Americas, the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, and PGA TOUR University, the new tour is all about identifying, developing, and transitioning top-performing players to the next level. Baldwin has promised that PGA TOUR Americas will play an essential role in preparing players for the highest level of professional golf, the PGA TOUR.

Alex Baldwin expressed his excitement about the new tour, “As we build on the rich golf history across Latin America and Canada, we are thrilled about PGA TOUR Americas and the role this tour will play in preparing players for the next step in their professional golf journey. PGA TOUR Americas will be an extremely competitive tour aimed at identifying, developing and transitioning top-performing players to the next level as they ascend through the ranks and strive to reach the highest level of professional golf, the PGA TOUR.”

The 2024 season will kick off with the Latin America Swing in February, which will run through May. Eligibility for the Latin America Swing will include the top 60 finishers from the final 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List, as well as the top 60 finishers from the final 2023 PGA TOUR Canada Points List. Additional access to the Latin America Swing will be granted to the Latinoamérica Dev Series and the highest finisher on the 2023 APGA season-long points list who is a member of the APGA Player Development program.

The top 60 players from the Latin America Swing will then move on to compete in the North America Swing, which will take place from June through September in Canada and the United States. In addition to Korn Ferry Tour cards being awarded to the top 10 finishers on the PGA TOUR Americas Points List, there are also numerous performance benefits available on PGA TOUR Americas.

The top two finishers in the Latin America Swing and the top three performers from the North America Swing will be awarded conditional Korn Ferry Tour cards, in the event those individuals do not finish in the top 10 on the final PGA TOUR Americas Points List.

Furthermore, performance on the PGA TOUR Americas Points List will grant access to the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The top 10 finishers on the PGA TOUR Americas Points List, the top two finishers in the Latin America Swing, and the top three finishers in the North America Swing will earn exemptions to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Finishers 11–25 on the PGA TOUR Americas Points List, finishers 3–10 from the Latin America Swing, and finishers 4–10 from the North America Swing will earn exemptions to Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. And all remaining PGA TOUR Americas members will earn exemptions to First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

We can’t wait to see what the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas schedule will look like, and we’ll be eagerly waiting for more details about eligibility, purses, and points distribution. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available!