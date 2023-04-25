Hydro One to invest in critical electricity infrastructure to support mining operations in Northwestern Ontario

TORONTO – NEWS – Hydro One has received a letter from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) indicating the need for clean and reliable electricity in northwest Ontario to support mining operations.

The IESO recommends that Phase 2 of the Waasigan Transmission Line project, which involves a single-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line between Mackenzie Transformer Station (TS) in the Town of Atikokan and Dryden TS in the City of Dryden, should be in service as soon as feasible following Phase 1. Phase 1 of the project involves a proposed double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line between Lakehead TS in the Municipality of Shuniah and Mackenzie TS, which was approved by the IESO in May 2022.

“We will continue to work with Indigenous communities, municipalities, residents and stakeholders to develop and build this critical transmission line and ensure Ontario remains an attractive place to invest, live and work,” said David Lebeter, President and CEO of Hydro One.

The Waasigan Transmission Line project is vital in laying the groundwork to ensure communities, businesses, and Indigenous peoples in the northwest have a reliable supply of electricity that supports economic growth, said Lesley Gallinger, President and CEO of IESO. The completion of the project is contingent on stakeholder consultation and regulatory approvals.

Hydro One is currently undergoing an environmental assessment for the project, and plans to submit a Leave to Construct (Section 92) application to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) for both phases of the project. Nine First Nations in the area have already signed agreements with Hydro One and will have the opportunity to invest in a 50% equity stake in the transmission line component of the project.

Todd Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Energy, said: “By designating the Waasigan Transmission Line as a priority, we are enabling economic growth and electrification in the North by ensuring the power needed by communities, businesses, and Indigenous peoples in the northwest is there for them.”

For more information, visit HydroOne.com/Waasigan.