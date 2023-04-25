COLLINS, ON – A former employee has been arrested and charged by the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit for defrauding a business in the Thunder Bay area.

Bradley BRENNAN, 52 years-old, of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Fraud Over $5,000 on March 28, 2023.

The investigation, which began on September 16, 2022, was initiated after the OPP was notified of fraudulent activity taking place at the business.

With the assistance of the OPP Criminal Behaviour Analysis Section, it was discovered that the former employee had defrauded the business of an estimated $300,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 2, 2023.