Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings for the region this morning.

Thunder Bay

We’ll be seeing a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with the wind picking up and becoming north at around 20 km/h in the morning. So don’t forget to bundle up, as it’ll be chilly with a high of 6 degrees and a wind chill of minus 7 in the morning. And if you’re worried about getting a tan, fear not – the UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight, the sky will mainly be cloudy, with the wind continuing from the north at 20 km/h and then becoming light early in the evening. The low will be minus 5, with a wind chill of minus 7 overnight. So make sure to snuggle up with a warm blanket and some hot cocoa!

Fort Frances

Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, though it will become a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. You can expect a high of 8 degrees, but the wind will pick up to around 15 km/h, bringing with it a chilly wind chill of minus 12 degrees in the morning. So be sure to bundle up if you’re heading out, and don’t forget your sunglasses – the UV index is 5 or moderate.

Tonight, we’ll be seeing a few clouds roll in, but it should still be a relatively clear night. The wind will remain at around 15 km/h, with a low of minus 7 degrees and a wind chill of minus 12 degrees overnight. So if you’re planning to be out and about, make sure to dress warmly!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Today, we’ll be seeing mostly cloudy skies, with the wind picking up to around 15 km/h. You can expect a high of 6 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder at minus 14 degrees in the morning. So make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out, and don’t forget your gloves and hat! The UV index is 3 or moderate, so if you’re sensitive to the sun, make sure to take precautions.

Tonight, we’ll be seeing a few clouds rolling in, but it should still be a relatively clear night. The wind will remain at around 15 km/h, with a low of minus 9 degrees and a wind chill of minus 14 degrees overnight. So if you’re planning to be out and about, make sure to dress warmly and keep those layers on!

Kenora

Today will be a mix of sun and cloud, with the wind picking up to around 15 km/h. You can expect a high of 8 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder at minus 11 degrees in the morning. So make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out, and don’t forget your sunglasses – the UV index is 5 or moderate.

Tonight, we’ll be seeing a few clouds roll in, but it should still be a relatively clear night. The wind will remain at around 15 km/h, with a low of minus 5 degrees and a wind chill of minus 9 degrees overnight. So if you’re planning to be out and about, make sure to dress warmly and keep those layers on!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Today, we’ll be seeing cloudy skies, with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning and a risk of freezing drizzle early in the day. The wind will pick up to around 15 km/h, bringing with it a high of minus 1 degree, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder at minus 10 degrees in the morning and minus 3 degrees in the afternoon. So make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out! The UV index is 3 or moderate, so if you’re sensitive to the sun, make sure to take precautions.

Tonight, we’ll continue to see cloudy skies, with the wind remaining at around 15 km/h. The low will be around minus 7 degrees, with a wind chill near minus 11. So if you’re planning to be out and about, make sure to dress warmly and keep those layers on!

