THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Jefferson VENTURA, who has been reported missing. According to the police, Jefferson VENTURA was last in contact with his family approximately eight months ago, and the case was reported to the police on today’s date.

Jefferson VENTURA is described as a black male, 5’10” tall, with a thin build, short black hair, and short black facial hair. Unfortunately, his last clothing is unknown.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jefferson VENTURA, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your help in finding Jefferson VENTURA is greatly appreciated.