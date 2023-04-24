THUNDER BAY – News – On Saturday, April 22nd, a motor vehicle collision was reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch at the 500 block of Arthur Street West at around 10 p.m.

According to police reports, a sedan collided with an adult pedestrian, who was later found lying in a snowbank nearby. Firefighters from Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue and paramedics from Superior North EMS were dispatched to the scene alongside police.

Prior to the arrival of first responders, an off-duty paramedic provided medical assistance to the injured male.

He was then taken to the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries. Although the extent of the injuries is still unknown, it is believed that they are serious but not life-threatening.

After a continued investigation by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit, a 26-year-old male has been charged with Pedestrian Fail to Use Cross-Walk under the Highway Traffic Act. The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging all pedestrians to use marked crosswalks for their safety and the safety of drivers.