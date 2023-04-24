Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region today.

That doesn’t mean winter is over, but we can sure hope.

Thunder Bay

“Good morning Thunder Bay! Today’s forecast calls for a cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Don’t let the high of plus 5 fool you though, as the wind chill will make it feel like minus 6 in the morning. So bundle up, and don’t forget your toque and gloves!

Tonight, the clouds will stick around with another chance of flurries and a low of minus 4. The wind chill will also drop to minus 7 in the evening, so make sure to cozy up inside with a warm cup of cocoa and your favourite Netflix show.

Overall, it’s a moderate UV index of 3, so don’t forget to wear sunscreen if you plan on spending some time outdoors. Stay warm and stay safe, Thunder Bay!”

Fort Frances

Hello Fort Frances! Get ready to soak up some Vitamin D because today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies with a high of 6. However, don’t be fooled by the sunshine, as the wind chill will make it feel like minus 11 in the morning. So, keep those winter jackets handy!

Tonight, we can expect mainly cloudy skies with clearing after midnight and a low of minus 9. Time to snuggle up in bed with some hot cocoa and a good book!

It’s a moderate UV index of 5, so if you’re planning on spending some time outside, don’t forget to wear sunscreen and sunglasses. And if you happen to spot a snowman sunbathing in the park, you’ll know why!

Stay warm and enjoy the sunshine, Fort Frances.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good morning Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Today’s forecast is a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of flurries. So, you might want to bring an umbrella and a pair of sunglasses with you. The high will reach plus 4, but don’t be fooled by the temperature because the wind chill will make it feel like minus 12 in the morning. Looks like it’s time to bundle up and embrace the cold!

Tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies with another chance of flurries and a low of minus 8. The wind chill will drop to minus 10 overnight, so make sure to snuggle up with a warm blanket and a loved one.

It’s a moderate UV index of 5, so if you’re planning on going for a walk, don’t forget to wear sunscreen and bring your hat along. And if you happen to see a snowflake or two, just think of them as nature’s glitter!

Stay warm and enjoy the mix of sun and clouds, Dryden and Vermilion Bay!

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora! Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 6. Although, it’s important to note that the wind chill will make it feel like minus 12 in the morning, so make sure to bundle up with your toque and mittens!

Tonight, we can expect mainly cloudy skies with a low of minus 8. It’s the perfect weather to cozy up at home with a hot cup of tea and a good book.

It’s a moderate UV index of 4, so if you’re planning on going for a walk, don’t forget to wear sunscreen and bring your shades. And if you happen to see a cloud that looks like a dragon or a unicorn, make sure to make a wish!

Stay warm and enjoy the clouds, Kenora!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey Wasaho Cree Nation, it’s your weather man Lance Matthews here with today’s forecast.

We’re looking at a cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The high will hit zero, but don’t let that fool you because the wind chill will make it feel like minus 12 in the morning. Looks like it’s time to break out those fuzzy socks and long johns!

Tonight, we can expect mainly cloudy skies with a low of minus 6. The wind chill will drop to minus 5 in the evening and an icy minus 10 overnight, so make sure to snuggle up with a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa.

It’s a low UV index of 2, so if you’re planning on going for a walk, don’t forget to wear a toque and mittens to keep yourself warm. And if you happen to see a snowflake that looks like a celebrity, snap a picture and share it with us on social media!

Stay warm and stay stylish, Wasaho Cree Nation. This is Lance Matthews signing off!