THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Two men from southern Ontario have been arrested by the Thunder Bay Police Service after officers responded to a welfare check at a residential address on Cumming Street on Friday, April 21. The police were alerted to a possible home takeover situation and upon arrival, saw two male suspects attempting to flee from a window on the top floor of the home.

The police managed to apprehend one of the suspects after he jumped from the second-floor roof, while the second suspect initially remained on the roof before retreating back into the home through the window and subsequently being arrested.

During a search of the premises, the police found and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Devante Jamar COOPER of Toronto and 20-year-old Payton Jon WALLACE of Brampton, Ont., were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

COOPER has been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, Failure to Comply with Release Order, and Obstruct Peace Officer. Meanwhile, WALLACE faces charges of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Both men appeared in bail court on Saturday, April 22, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.