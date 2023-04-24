UPDATE #1 – ARREST MADE AFTER AN ARMED CAR JACKING IN DRYDEN

Dryden – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment has located and arrested a second suspect on Nymark Road in Dryden in connection with a robbery investigation. The arrest was made at 8:13 p.m. on April 23, 2023.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Sean FLETT, a resident of Dryden, Ontario. Following the investigation, FLETT has been charged with several offences, including fail to comply with conditions of a release order (three counts), disguise with intent, robbery with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, utter threats to cause death, and resist a peace officer (two counts).

FLETT is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 24, 2023, to face the above charges. The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation and urge anyone with further information to come forward.