THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – In a recent trip to Toronto for the Canadian Swimming trials, the Thunderbolt swim team made quite the splash. Sam Chisholm, Emma Schlyter, and Kaitlyn Luu competed against the top swimmers from across Canada, all vying for a chance to compete on the world stage.

Coach Roman Ramirez couldn’t have been prouder of his team. “It’s a great pride to have swimmers participate in the most important competition of the Canadian season,” he said, “and even more satisfying to see our swimmers participate in the finals, making a great effort to improve their rankings and be among the top 8 in the event.”

Emma Schlyter qualified for the B final in the 400 IM, finishing a respectable 7th. Meanwhile, Sam Chisholm proved to be a force to be reckoned with, qualifying for Junior A finals in the 200 IM and 400 IM, as well as qualifying for B finals in the 200 Fly. He finished 3rd in the 400 IM, 4th in the 200 IM, and 10th in the 200 Fly. Kaitlyn Luu also qualified for finals, finishing 4th in the Junior final category for the 200 Fly.

Sam Chisholm was ecstatic about his experience at the Canadian Trials, saying, “It was such a great experience swimming at my first Canadian Trials and an honor to get to swim alongside Olympians. My favorite event was the 400 IM. Summer McIntosh broke a world record in the heat just before my final. The roar of the crowd and excitement in the venue definitely pumped me up. I am also excited to have achieved 2 senior national times and a senior trials time ensuring that I can compete at this level next season while attending university.”

On the other hand, Emma Schlyter wasn’t quite satisfied with her performance. “I wasn’t honestly happy with the result of the meet,” she said, “However, I understood it was needed to see where we are right now and how we need to attack the rest of the season. It was also an incredible opportunity to be witnessing history in our sport. Much more work to do on my end, but that’s welcomed.”

The Thunderbolts are now training harder than ever for the upcoming May Grand Prix hosted by their own club in Thunder Bay. It’s sure to be an exciting event, and we can’t wait to see what the Bolts will accomplish. Go Bolts!