If you own a piano, you might know that relocating the piano is an extremely hard task. It’s probably one of the hardest things to move from one house to another. Pianos are expensive and heavy. It doesn’t matter how expensive a piano you have made of high-quality materials, they will always be fragile. As they feature eye-catching hardwood and complicated internal mechanisms, you need to make sure you’re moving your piano with utmost care. Here are the reasons why hiring a professional moving company is the most effective way to relocate your piano.

Pianos are Extremely Heavy

Pianos are massive and bulky instruments. They can weigh between 300 and 1200 pounds, depending on the size and type of the piano. Moving a piano is a complicated and challenging process that requires a team of trained professionals. The piano can cause severe injuries if not handled with care. Hiring a piano moving company is an excellent idea because they have the necessary equipment to move the piano safely. The professionals of Superior Mover in Newmarket use specialized piano dollies, ramps, and straps to transport the piano from one location to another. They have the expertise and experience to navigate stairs, narrow doorways, and tight spaces without causing any damage to the piano or the property. Click here to know our location.

Moreover, the piano moving company team knows the proper techniques to lift and carry the piano. They distribute the weight of the piano evenly to prevent any damage to the structure. They can disassemble the piano if needed and reassemble it at the new location. The professionals ensure that the piano is secured during the move to prevent any accidents.

Pianos are Expensive

As per Millers Music, pianos are not only heavy but also expensive musical instruments. A high-quality piano can cost thousands of dollars. The piano’s value can increase over time, depending on the brand, model, and condition. Therefore, moving a piano can be stressful and overwhelming, especially if the owner is doing it personally. Hiring a piano moving company is a great idea because they understand the value of the piano and handle it with care.

The piano moving company provides a professional and reliable service that ensures the piano’s safety during the move. They have the necessary insurance coverage that protects the piano from any damage or loss during the move. The insurance coverage gives peace of mind to the owner, knowing that their valuable possession is in safe hands.

Professionals Can Prevent Damage

Pianos are delicate instruments that require proper handling during the move. The piano’s internal components, such as the soundboard and strings, can be damaged due to temperature changes, moisture, or impact. Therefore, hiring a piano moving company is a great idea because they have the expertise to prevent any damage to the piano.

The piano moving company professionals use proper techniques and equipment to protect the piano during the move. They use specialized padding and blankets to cover the piano to prevent any scratches or dents. They also secure the lid and pedals to prevent any damage during the move. The professionals know how to handle the piano through tight corners and narrow doorways without causing any harm to the piano or the property.

Conclusion

These are the reasons why you need to hire a moving company to move your piano.