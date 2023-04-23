Dryden – News – A robbery occurred on Third Street in the City of Dryden early in the morning of April 21, 2023, prompting the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment to respond. The victim reported to officers that armed suspects had forced them out of their vehicle before driving away. Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

The motor vehicle was later found on Government Street in Dryden, and the driver was taken into custody without incident. After investigating the matter, police arrested and charged 19-year-old Emily HOWARTH of Dryden with failing to comply with conditions of release order, robbery with a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

HOWARTH is currently being held in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 25, 2023, to face the charges. The OPP is asking anyone with information about criminal activities to call their office at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or reporting online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. A cash reward of up to $2,000 may be available for any tips that lead to an arrest or conviction.