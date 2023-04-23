Thunder Bay – Weather – Good morning, happy Sunday as we round the clubhouse turn for April.

Thunder Bay

On Sunday, expect periods of rain throughout the day, with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. The high temperature will be around 4°C (39°F), with a low of 2°C (36°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the east at around 5 km/h (3 mph).

Looking ahead to Monday, there will be mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered rain showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 8°C (46°F), with a low of 2°C (36°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the west-southwest at around 10 km/h (6 mph).

Overall, the next few days will be cool and damp, with the possibility of scattered showers throughout. Be sure to bring a jacket or sweater if you plan to be outdoors, as well as an umbrella or raincoat to stay dry.

Fort Frances

On Sunday, there will be periods of rain throughout the day, with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. The high temperature will be around 4°C (39°F), with a low of 4°C (39°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the east-southeast at around 10 km/h (6 mph).

Looking ahead to Monday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 10°C (50°F), with a low of 3°C (37°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the west-northwest at around 5 km/h (3 mph).

Overall, the next few days will be cooler and damp, with the chance of scattered rain showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Be sure to bring a jacket or sweater if you plan to be outdoors, as well as an umbrella or raincoat to stay dry.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

On Sunday, there will be mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 1°C (33°F), with a low of 2°C (36°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the east at around 5 km/h (3 mph).

Looking ahead to Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered rain showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 10°C (50°F), with a low of 2°C (36°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the west-northwest at around 10 km/h (6 mph).

Kenora

On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be around -1°C (31°F), with a low of 2°C (36°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the east-southeast at around 10 km/h (6 mph).

Looking ahead to Monday, there will be mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 10°C (50°F), with a low of 2°C (36°F) at night. Winds will be light, blowing from the west at around 10 km/h (6 mph).

Overall, the next few days will be cooler and damp, with the possibility of scattered rain showers throughout. Be sure to bring a jacket or sweater if you plan to be outdoors, as well as an umbrella or raincoat to stay dry.