THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the help of the public to locate Wilda Sakanee, a 24-year-old Indigenous woman who has been reported missing. Wilda was last seen on April 21 at around 4:30 pm near 600 Kingsway St.

She stands at approximately 5’6” with a medium build, long black hair, and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Wilda was wearing a black sweater with indigenous written on the front, grey black camo pants, grey moccasin shoes, and pink socks.

If you have any information about Wilda’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.