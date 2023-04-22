Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Danica KAKEPETUM, who has been reported missing. According to the police, Danica KAKEPETUM was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Oliver Rd. on April 21, 2023, at approximately 08:30 am.

Danica KAKEPETUM is described as an Indigenous female, standing around 5 feet 4 inches tall, and with a heavy build. She has brown hair and brown eyes. At this time, no details regarding her clothing have been provided.

Anyone with information regarding Danica KAKEPETUM’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.