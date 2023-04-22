EDMONTON, AB – The second annual Canadian Hydrogen Convention, hosted by dmg events, is set to take place at the Edmonton Convention Centre, located at 9797 Jasper Ave in Edmonton, AB, from April 25-27, 2023. Co-hosted by Edmonton Global and industry co-host TC Energy, the event is expecting a record attendance with nearly 70 countries participating.

The convention is featuring a sold-out exhibition, a strategic conference with 70 speakers, 60 technical courses with CPD accreditation, an awards gala with over 30 final nominees, and site tours showcasing Edmonton International Airport and Edmonton Research Park. Media passes are available by registering before April 24.

“We are proud to welcome over 6,000 participants to the Edmonton region for the 2nd Annual Canadian Hydrogen Convention,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of dmg events. “It’s essential to highlight Canada’s capabilities in leading the hydrogen conversation on crucial topics such as developing hydrogen corridors, using hydrogen as a transportation fuel and power generation, building a hydrogen value chain, and exporting hydrogen as the world prepares for a low-carbon future.”

This year’s event is hosted by award-winning journalist Larysa Harapyn from National Post/Financial Post, with an exciting lineup of speakers including Premier Danielle Smith, Government of Alberta; Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Association Minister of Finance, Government of Canada; Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton; Diane Gray, President, Prairies Economic Development Canada; David MacGregor, Associate Deputy Minister, Government of Nova Scotia; Jillian Evanko, CEO, Chart Industries; Ivette Vera-Perez, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association; Nancy Southern, Chair and CEO, ATCO; Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), and Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate, Toyota Canada Inc. The full list of speakers can be found on the Canadian Hydrogen Convention website.

“This convention especially is attracting global attention to Canada,” said Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global. “We’re anticipating between 6,000-8,000 attendees – this is North America’s largest hydrogen conference and will continue to demonstrate Canada’s and the Edmonton region’s leadership in the global hydrogen economy for years to come. We look forward to welcoming the world to our region.”

This year’s convention will run in conjunction with Edmonton’s Hydrogen Week and includes several exciting and innovative events such as the Hydrogen Mobility Zone, showcasing multiple hydrogen vehicles including cars, trucks, and buses that are in use on the roads today. There’s also the Plug and Play Innovation Theatre sponsored by TES Canada, which provides startup companies the chance to win a spot in Plug and Play’s Alberta Fall Cohort 2023 and a spot to pitch at the Plug and Play Global Summit in June 2023. Site tours, sponsored by the Edmonton International Airport, InnoTech, and C-FER Technologies, provide international attendees in-depth insight into a few of Alberta’s hydrogen facilities.

The Canadian Hydrogen Convention Street Party, hosted on the evening of the opening night, will transform Rice Howard Way into an outdoor block party with featured performances, art installations, beer gardens, and an evening of unforgettable networking. All passes include complimentary access to the street party.

For more information on how to participate in the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, visit www.hydrogenexpo.com.