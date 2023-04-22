Marathon, ON – Jordan COUCH, a 39-year-old resident of Fowler, is facing multiple Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act charges after a traffic complaint was made on April 20, 2023, just before 3:30 p.m. Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle driving erratically and at high rates of speed on Highway 17. Upon locating the vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was impaired by alcohol, and the accused was subsequently transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for additional testing.

Jordan COUCH has been arrested and charged with several offences including dangerous operation, operation while impaired by alcohol, breach of recognizance, driving without a license, and possession of unmarked fine cut tobacco.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon to answer to the above charges.

The OPP is committed to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to call 9-1-1 and report it immediately.