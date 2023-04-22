THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Gateway Casinos and Entertainment have announced that locations in Ontario will remain closed through the coming weekend as the organization continues to work on resolving a cybersecurity incident and put in place the plans for reopening at each location.

In a statement, “While we cannot confirm a re-opening date at this time, we continue to work with all relevant parties to do everything we can to restore our IT systems, reopen our sites, and get our employees back to work”.

“Our utmost concern remains the protection of personal information. While we have no evidence thus far that personal information of our customers or employees has been impacted, we have experienced a ransomware attack on our IT systems. Unfortunately, cyber criminals often attempt to compromise personal information. We are continuing to work with third party experts on a 24/7 basis to determine if there has been any impact on personal information in this case. We want to reiterate that we have notified the relevant privacy officials, law enforcement, and government regulators about the cyber incident”.

Concerts at Casino Rama Resort that were booked for this weekend have been rescheduled. The Chris de Burgh concert scheduled for tonight, April 21st has been postponed to Thursday, April 27th. The Warrant, Quiet Riot and Helix concert scheduled for Saturday, April 22 has also been rescheduled for Oct 7, 2023. At this time, we do not expect changes to any concerts scheduled for after April 22.

The company states, “We appreciate the continued patience of our employees, customers and government partners as we finish the work to reopen our properties in Ontario, and will continue to provide further updates to the public regarding our reopening as those details are confirmed in the coming days”.