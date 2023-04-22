KENORA – POLITICS – Recently, I took a walk around downtown Kenora with Dr. Jonny Grek to learn more about the treatment he provides to homeless residents. We may not agree on everything, still we both want a safer community. We also both know that addictions treatment and recovery must be prioritized if we are truly going to deal with the downtown safety concerns.

There must be greater federal support for detox and addictions treatment programs in northwestern Ontario to get those struggling off the streets. There also must be greater consequences for the drug dealers preying on the vulnerable and for repeat violent offenders. There is lots of work to do. But if we work together, I believe we can fix these issues to ensure the safety of vulnerable persons, of downtown business owners, visitors, and all residents of our community.

Representing Canada at the United Nations

I had the honour of attending the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York. The Permanent Forum is a high-level advisory body to the UN Economic and Social Council that provides advice on Indigenous issues related to economic and social development, culture, the environment, education, health, and human rights.

I met with officials from Canadian Indigenous organizations and other countries to discuss issues and barriers that Indigenous People face in Canada and around the world. Canada can and must do better to advance reconciliation and ensure every Canadian has their basic needs met, such as access to clean drinking water, housing, and education.

Standing up Against Excessive Government Spending

After the Forum, I was back in Ottawa where the House of Commons continued to debate and later vote on Budget 2023. My colleagues and I voted against the budget because it will raise taxes and rack up a large, inflationary deficit that will only make life more unaffordable for Canadians. Conservatives will continue to advocate for common sense solutions by calling on the government to cancel all tax increases and cap government spending.

Working for You

