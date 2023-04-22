DRYDEN – NEWS – A fatal motor vehicle collision on April 21, 2023, on Highway 17 east of the City of Dryden, is currently being investigated by the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The collision involved three motor vehicles, and officers, along with emergency services, were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:50 a.m. Four occupants from the same vehicle were transported to the hospital by EMS.

Unfortunately, despite life-saving efforts, two occupants from the same motor vehicle were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Highway 17 was fully reopened on April 22, 2023, at around 7:00 a.m. As the investigation continues, the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management Team and members of the Dryden OPP are working to piece together the details of the tragic incident.

The OPP is asking anyone with information on this or any incident to come forward and contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.