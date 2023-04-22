Thunder Bay, ON – Danny Warren reports, “It is with great sadness that the Thunder Bay/CWE weather curse has continued, resulting in a severe incident that has caused significant delays to the CWE tour. The crew traveling with the ring truck and trailer went off the highway this morning, resulting in the truck being totalled, and EZ Ryder being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Despite the challenges, the rest of the crew is resilient and dedicated to ensuring the show goes on”.

Thanks to an incredible team effort from the crew on the road, AJ Sanchez, Primos Wrestling, Top Dog Courier, and members of the CWE crew, they were able to keep trucking along and ensure that the tour would go on, albeit slightly delayed.

Unfortunately, the string of bad luck has continued, and the ring truck has encountered highway closures that will now make it physically impossible to produce the event in Thunder Bay tonight at any reasonable hour.

However, the tour will go on, with Thunder Bay being postponed until April 22nd, Sault Ste Marie being postponed until April 23rd, and Elliot Lake being postponed until April 25th. Sudbury remains on for April 24th, and showtimes will remain the same. All tickets will be honored accordingly on the new date.

The CWE crew is working tirelessly to ensure that fans receive the event they have been waiting for, and they appreciate your patience and understanding during this incredibly tough day. If there are any further delays or complications, CWE will notify fans as soon as possible.