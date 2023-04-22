In Stage 1 of the Robinson Huron Treaty case, Justice Hennessy found in favour of 21 First Nation signatories in the Robinson Huron Treaty that there is a mandatory obligation to increase the collective annuity when the economic circumstances warrant.

This meant that as a collective, each First Nation would benefit from sharing in the payments from the escalator clause. These findings were upheld by the Ontario Court of Appeal in its decision.

The 21 First Nation’s of the Robinson Huron Treaty have been successful in both stages 1 & 2 of the court proceedings and currently stage 3 has been adjourned to allow for negotiations. The Supreme Court of Canada appeal has also been delayed to see the parties work on a settlement outside of the court.

We remain positive that the negotiations will result favourably for our 21 First Nations however, there are no details regarding amounts, or dates until a settlement has been reached.

We are aware that Treaty beneficiaries and community members are eager for updates on the progress of the case and we ask that you look directly to the Robinson Huron Leadership for information as it becomes available.

As stated, there has not yet been a settlement reached at this time so there are no dates or amounts that can be provided however, we believe in the negotiation process and look forward to updating membership with information as soon as it becomes available.

Meegwetch, Batchewana First Nation Chief and Council