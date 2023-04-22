THUNDER BAY – Weather – The weather alerts and warnings have moved off to the east.

Thunder Bay

Welcome to today’s Thunder Bay weather report! It’s a flurry of activity out there with local amount of 2cm of snow. So, if you’re heading out, make sure to bundle up because the wind is becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. Brrr! With a high of plus 1, it’s definitely a day to keep your winter coat handy because the wind chill is minus 8 this morning. Don’t forget your sunscreen though, because the UV index is 2 or low.

As for tonight, we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind is north 20 km/h but it will become light after midnight. The low will be minus 3, so be sure to cuddle up under those warm blankets because the wind chill will be near minus 7. Stay warm and stay safe, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Hello, Fort Frances! Today’s weather is mainly cloudy, and it looks like the wind is picking up a bit with north 20 km/h gusting to 40. The high will be plus 4, but unfortunately, the wind chill is minus 10 this morning. So, if you’re heading out, make sure to dress appropriately and bundle up!

Despite the clouds, the UV index is 4 or moderate, so don’t forget to put on some sunscreen before stepping out.

Tonight, it’s going to be mainly cloudy once again, and the wind will be north 20 km/h, but it’s expected to become light this evening. The low will be minus 12, so it’s going to be a chilly night. Don’t forget to put on those cozy blankets and socks to keep yourself warm because the wind chill is going to be minus 14 overnight. Stay warm and stay safe, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hello, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! We hope you’re having a great day. Today’s weather is looking a bit snowy, with periods of snow ending early this morning. However, don’t put away those snow shovels just yet because it’s going to be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries throughout the day. The good news is that it should start clearing up this afternoon. The wind will be north 20 km/h gusting to 40, with a high of plus 3. However, the wind chill is going to be minus 13 this morning, so make sure you dress warmly and stay safe if you’re heading out.

Despite the clouds and snow, the UV index is still 4 or moderate, so don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

Tonight, we’re expecting mainly cloudy skies, and the wind will be north 20 km/h, but it’s expected to become light in the evening. The low will be minus 12, so be sure to cuddle up under those blankets because the wind chill is going to be minus 14 overnight. Stay warm and stay cozy, Dryden and Vermilion Bay!

Kenora

Hey, Kenora! Today’s weather is going to be a mix of sun and clouds, but the wind will be picking up a bit, becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The high will be plus 4, but unfortunately, the wind chill is going to be minus 12 this morning. So, if you’re heading out, make sure to bundle up and dress warmly.

Despite the clouds, the UV index is 5 or moderate, so don’t forget to wear some sunscreen to protect your skin.

Tonight, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies, and the wind will be north 20 km/h, but it’s expected to become light in the evening. The low will be minus 9, so it’s going to be a chilly night. Make sure to stay warm and cozy, and don’t forget to cover up because the wind chill is going to be minus 11 overnight. Sleep tight, Kenora!

Sachigo Lake

Hello, Sachigo Lake! Today’s weather is going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, with a high of minus 2. However, the wind chill is going to be minus 14 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon, so make sure to dress warmly and protect yourself from the cold.

Despite the clouds, the UV index is still 3 or moderate, so don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

Tonight, it’s going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries once again. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, with a low of minus 9. The wind chill is going to be minus 6 this evening and minus 13 overnight, so make sure to stay warm and cozy. We recommend bundling up under some warm blankets to keep yourself warm throughout the night. Sweet dreams, Sachigo Lake!