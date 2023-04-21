Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s help in finding Brady AYSANABEE, a 28-year-old Indigenous male who has been reported missing.

According to reports, Brady was last seen on Monday, April 17 at approximately 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Balmoral Street. He was last heard from later that day in the 200 block of Ambrose Street.

Described as standing about 5’6″ tall with a medium build, brown eyes, short black hair, and a beard and mustache, Brady was last seen wearing a black hoodless spring jacket, black joggers, and black DC brand shoes.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information on Brady’s whereabouts to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public to be vigilant and report any information that may lead to locating Brady AYSANABEE.