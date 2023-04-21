THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating missing person Edna MOSKOTAYWENENE, who is 53 years old. MOSKOTAYWENENE was last seen in the area of Academy Drive on April 14, 2023, and her last communication was on April 16, 2023, at 11:30 am.
MOSKOTAYWENENE is an Indigenous female, approximately 5’6″ tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a floral pattern, a red Canadian t-shirt, black boots, a pink jacket, and carrying a black purse.
If anyone has information that may assist in locating MOSKOTAYWENENE, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.