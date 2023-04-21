MOSKOTAYWENENE is an Indigenous female, approximately 5’6″ tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a floral pattern, a red Canadian t-shirt, black boots, a pink jacket, and carrying a black purse.

If anyone has information that may assist in locating MOSKOTAYWENENE, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.