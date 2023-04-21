Soccer has long taken a back seat behind other sports in Canada, but its star could be on the rise. Ice hockey is still the number one sport in the country with 40 percent of Canadians picking it as their favourite. Soccer ranked fourth in the surveys, but figures suggest that it is growing. There are now one million players and viewing figures hit record numbers at the Qatar World Cup.

One of the main reasons for soccer’s rise to becoming one of the top sports in Canada has been thanks to star players that have the potential to be great in the future. One of the best of these is Alphonso Davies, a hugely exciting talent for Canadian soccer.

Davies Has Helped Boost Interest in Soccer in Canada

There’s no doubt that Davies has played a key role in boosting soccer across Canada. The 22-year-old is already considered one of the best full-backs in the sport, and his talent helped John Herdman’s team qualify for their first World Cup in 30 years in 2022. This sparked a huge surge in Canadian viewers, with millions tuning in to watch their side take on the best in the world in Qatar.

Bayern Munich Player Could Become One of the Best

Canadians have rightly grown increasingly excited about Davies’ potential in recent years. It’s not often that Canadian players get snapped up by elite clubs in Europe at a young age, but the Canadian signed for Bayern Munich when he was 18. His transfer fetched a record fee of $22 million with performance-related bonuses included, which was a record for the MLS at the time.

Moving to the German giants was a dream transfer for Davies, who now has the chance to develop under some of the best coaches in the world. The current manager is Thomas Tuchel, a tactician with a reputation for getting the best out of his wide players. Davies is already considered among the world’s best in his position, and he has the potential to evolve as well. He already plays further forward in an attacking role for Canada, and this could one day become a permanent position for the star man.

There are plenty of Canadian players to get excited about, with Jonathan David another name that people should keep an eye on for the future. However, there’s nobody more exciting than Davies, and Canadian soccer fans should have high hopes for his future and the Canadian national team.