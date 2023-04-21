Thunder Bay – Weather – When you look outside this morning, you might almost think it is November instead of April. There remain weather warnings and advisories for much of the region as of 7:30 am EDT.

Thunder Bay

Today, we’ve got some serious precipitation in store for you. We’re talking periods of snow, mixed with ice pellets and even some freezing drizzle. So make sure to bundle up and watch your step out there! We’re only looking at about 2 cm of snow and ice pellets, but that should still make for some slippery sidewalks. Winds will be coming from the east at a brisk 20 km/h, gusting up to 40, before calming down later in the morning. By noon, we’re expecting winds from the south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40. And despite all this winter weather, we’ll see a high of plus 3 today. Don’t forget your sunglasses, even though we’re only looking at a UV index of 1, or low.

A Winter Weather travel advisory has ended as of 8:00 am EDT.

Due to extremely poor weather and road conditions, ALL RURAL TRANSPORTATION is cancelled for Friday, April 21, 2023.

The following schools are also closed today: Crestview Kakabeka Gorham and Ware Valley Central Whitefish

Snow mixed with ice pellets could make surfaces slippery during the morning commute hours. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Tonight, we’ll see a bit of a break in the snow, but it’ll still be pretty cloudy. There’s a 40 percent chance of flurries, so keep that toque handy! Winds will be pretty mild, up to 15 km/h, and we’ll see a low of minus 3. But with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like minus 6 overnight. Brrr!

Stay warm and stay safe out there, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Looks like we’re in for a snowy and blustery day, so grab your parkas and mittens and let’s get started:

The Winter storm continues this morning.

Hazards: Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing through this morning.

Today, we’re expecting periods of snow with some local blowing snow, which means visibility might be a bit limited. We’re looking at 2 to 4 cm of snowfall, so it’s not a huge dump, but it’s still enough to make things slippery out there. The wind is coming from the north at a brisk 30 km/h, gusting up to 50, so it’s going to feel pretty chilly. Despite a high of plus 1, the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 10 this morning. Not exactly beach weather! UV index is low, so no need for sunscreen today.

Tonight, we’ll see a cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will still be pretty gusty, coming from the north at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 5, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like minus 12 overnight. So, make sure to bundle up if you’re headed out and about!

That’s it for your Fort Frances weather report. Stay warm and stay safe, folks!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Greetings Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Looks like we’re in for a chilly and snowy day, so let’s get into the forecast:

The Winter storm continues this morning.

Hazards: Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing through this morning.

Today, we’re expecting periods of snow and local blowing snow, with a total of 5 cm expected to accumulate. The wind will be coming from the northeast at a brisk 40 km/h, gusting up to 60, so hold onto your hats! Despite a high of minus 1, the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 13 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. Ouch! UV index is low, so no need to worry about sunscreen today.

Tonight, we’ll see a cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will still be coming from the northeast, but will slow down a bit, at 30 km/h gusting up to 50. Later in the night, the wind will become light. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 6, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like minus 12. So make sure to bundle up before heading out!

That’s it for your Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather report. Stay warm and stay safe, everyone!

Kenora

Hey there Kenora! Looks like we’re in for some snowy and windy conditions today. Here’s your forecast:

The Winter storm continues this morning.

Hazards: Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing through this morning.

Today, we’re expecting periods of snow and local blowing snow, with a total of 2 to 4 cm of snowfall. The wind will be coming from the northeast at a brisk 30 km/h, gusting up to 60, so be prepared for some gusty conditions. Despite a high of plus 1, the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 12 this morning, so make sure to bundle up before heading out! UV index is low, so no need to worry about sunscreen.

Tonight, we’ll see a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will still be coming from the north, at 30 km/h gusting up to 50, but will become light after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 7, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like minus 11. So make sure to keep warm if you’re heading out!

That’s it for your Kenora weather report. Stay safe and warm out there!

Sachigo Lake

Wachiya Sachigo Lake! Here’s your weather report for the day:

Today, we’re expecting a cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be coming from the north at 30 km/h, making it feel pretty chilly out there. Despite a high of minus 1, the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 18 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. So make sure to bundle up and stay warm if you’re heading out! UV index is low, so no need to worry about sunscreen.

Tonight, we’ll see a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. The wind will still be coming from the north, at 20 km/h, but it will be a bit milder than during the day. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 9, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like minus 7 in the evening and minus 17 overnight. So make sure to keep warm if you’re out and about!

That’s it for your Sachigo Lake weather report. Stay safe and stay warm, folks!