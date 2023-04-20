DRYDEN – NEWS – A routine traffic stop conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment on Government Street in the City of Dryden has led to the arrest and charging of an individual for criminal and drug offences.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on April 20, 2023, after the police stopped the vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered that the passenger was breaching conditions of a release order, and a search conducted incident to arrest led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine.

The accused, identified as Chantel PETIT, a 30-year-old resident of Wabigoon, Ontario, was subsequently charged with obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with conditions of a release order, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine.

PETIT was held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 24, 2023, to answer to the charges. The OPP has urged anyone with information about the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, while those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).